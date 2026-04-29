Katy Perry faces misconduct allegations by ‘Teenage Dream' costar

Katy Perry is facing a new wave of misconduct allegations, with Teenage Dream music video costar Josh Kloss speaking out in detail about an incident he says left him with "silent trauma", as a separate police investigation into accusations from actress Ruby Rose continues in Australia.

Kloss, 45, told Page Six in an interview published on Friday, 24 April, that Perry allegedly pulled down his trousers and underwear at a party in 2012, exposing him to other guests.

The pair had worked together on the 2010 Teenage Dream video, in which Kloss played her love interest, and he had been invited to a birthday party for one of Perry's associates two years later.

He alleges that when he greeted her outside the event with a friend, she reached out and exposed him without warning.

"What the f*** are you doing?" he says he told her. "I freaked out and she laughed."

Kloss described the complexity of processing what happened.

"It's kind of weird, right? When you're smitten by someone and then they reach out and they grab you or do something to you, that sometimes can be considered, from my generation, as flirtatious, as coming on to you."

He says he was subsequently invited to an after party on the premise that Perry wanted to talk with him, but the conversation never happened.

He first spoke publicly about the alleged incident via Instagram in August 2019 and says he was met with disbelief and dismissal, including suggestions that he should feel fortunate.

"She, who I should be grateful for, devalued and degraded me to the highest level in front of her closest peers. Why would I be grateful for that?"

He added that people in Perry's inner circle accused him of making the story up.

"Publicly, some of the hard part is seeing people not believe [me]… Victims are not believed. I don't call myself a victim but they aren't believed."

Perry did not address Kloss's accusations directly in a 2020 Guardian interview, saying instead: "We live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don't comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life."

Kloss's allegations come as Perry is already under scrutiny following accusations made by Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose earlier this month.

Rose publicly alleged via Threads on 11 April that Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010, describing a graphic incident.

Perry's spokesperson strongly denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false" and "dangerous reckless lies."

Rose subsequently filed a formal report and Victoria Police confirmed on 15 April that Melbourne's Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team was investigating a historical sexual assault at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD in 2010.

Rose said she was no longer able to comment publicly on the matter following the filing of her reports.

Perry has maintained a low profile since the investigation was confirmed but thanked fans for their support on 14 April.