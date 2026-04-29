 
Geo News

Taylor Swift wants more male artists to make confessional songs like Sombr

Taylor Swift challenges the idea that female-produced confessional songs are inherently 'messy'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Taylor Swift wants more male artists to make confessional songs like Sombr
Sombr reacts to Taylor Swift's sweet shout-out

Taylor Swift will never stop writing confessional songs, and she encourages more male artists to follow Sombr’s lead in being emotionally complex in their lyrics.

While breaking down the art of songwriting in a new interview with The New York Times published April 29, the pop megastar opened up about the criticism that female artists face for creating confessional songs, i.e., expressing their innermost thoughts and feelings through music.

Acknowledging that there’s a difference between ranting on an Instagram Live versus the “skill” and “expertise” to put those thoughts into a song, Swift name-dropped an emerging male artist who is embracing the confessional genre.

“I’m a massive Sombr fan — of his songwriting — and his lyrics are so intensely confessional,” she said.

The Grammy-winner then quoted a lyric from the Sombr song Undressed from his 2025 debut album, I Barely Know Her: “I don’t want the children of another man to have the eyes of the girl I can’t forget.”

“Are you kidding me?!” exclaimed Swift. “Having a male artist say stuff like that is really good for the cause of women to be able to say stuff.”

Reacting to the shout-out Sombr, 20, posted the specific clip to his Instagram Stories along with a simple red-heart emoji.

Taylor Swift wants more male artists to make confessional songs like Sombr

In her NYT interview, Swift also pointed out that rap beefs could be considered confessionals, but they don’t have the same “messy” connotation that female artists as a whole have to deal with.

“Let’s make this a music conversation instead of just ganging up on the female artist,” said Swift. “And I think the more male artists that are messy or emotionally complex, or confessional, or upset, the happier I am,” she concluded. 

Barry Keoghan pushes back on cheating rumours after Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan pushes back on cheating rumours after Sabrina Carpenter split
Addison Rae's father arrested under major alleged felony
Addison Rae's father arrested under major alleged felony
Billie Eilish breaks silence over feud rumours with brother Finneas
Billie Eilish breaks silence over feud rumours with brother Finneas
Laura Dern joins ‘White Lotus' season 4 cast
Laura Dern joins ‘White Lotus' season 4 cast
Channing Tatum on ex Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Harry Styles: ‘Surprised'
Channing Tatum on ex Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Harry Styles: ‘Surprised'
Taylor Swift Vienna terror plotter pleads guilty
Taylor Swift Vienna terror plotter pleads guilty
Taylor Swift reveals parents' ban on older date inspired ‘Love Story'
Taylor Swift reveals parents' ban on older date inspired ‘Love Story'
Mike Judge, Ricky Gervais and Brad Bird lead Annecy 2026 lineup
Mike Judge, Ricky Gervais and Brad Bird lead Annecy 2026 lineup