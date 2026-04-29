Billie Eilish breaks silence over feud rumours with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish has officially broken her silence regarding rumours of a feud with her brother and long-time collaborator, Finneas, following his absence from her recent world tour.

Addressing the speculation in a joint interview published on Tuesday, 28 April, the 24-year-old singer stated firmly that the pair have never and will never have a falling-out.

She explained that while they might engage in the occasional massive row, they are always back to laughing and creating music within five minutes, dismissing the tension as typical sibling behaviour and noting that she might never write another song if she didn't have Finneas by her side.

The rumours of a rift began to circulate after Finneas, whose real name is Finneas Baird O’Connell, skipped the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour which ran from late 2024 through to November 2025.

Eilish clarified that the decision was a mutual one made years in advance, as their schedules had become so demanding they were barely seeing each other outside of their time on stage.

She felt her brother had more to contribute to the world than simply being a band member in the back, joking that during previous tours he was practically stuck in a tower like Rapunzel on his performance platform.

Finneas admitted that while he has a distaste for the rigours of touring, he missed his sister deeply during her months on the road.

The emotional weight of their first professional separation was captured in the trailer for the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) film, which shows Eilish moved to tears by a handwritten note from her brother.

In the letter, Finneas called travelling the world with her the joy of his life and praised her unique ability to captivate an audience, signing off with the affectionate nickname "Pinch."

The duo’s professional partnership remains one of the most successful in modern music, dating back to Eilish’s 2015 breakout hit Ocean Eyes.

They recently made history as the first three-time winners of the Grammy for Song of the Year, following their latest win for the track Wildflower.

While Eilish continues to dominate the charts, Finneas has been busy expanding his own musical horizons, having released his solo album For Cryin’ Out Loud! in 2024 and a collaborative record with Ashe under the name The Favors just last year.

Despite their separate projects, the siblings have made it clear that their bond, both personal and creative, is as unbreakable as ever.