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Barry Keoghan pushes back on cheating rumours after Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan, Carpenter split in December 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Barry Keoghan pushes back on cheating rumours after Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan spoke out against speculation that he cheated on singer Sabrina Carpenter.

He called the online harassment he has faced ‘disgusting and vile.’

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the Saltburn actor confirmed that the narrative surrounding his breakup with Carpenter centered on alleged infidelity.

He categorically called the claim false.

“There was a narrative out there that was never really… spoken on, a narrative that’s not true, and I never confirmed or said anything about it. I just disappeared,” Keoghan explained.

The actor noted that TikTok influencer Breckie Hill had fueled the rumours by reposting videos suggesting she was involved with him, before later retracting the claims and clarifying she had never met Keoghan.

“No one seemed to latch onto that video,” he said, frustrated that the denial failed to gain traction.

Keoghan emphasized that he is not seeking sympathy but wants the public to stop perpetuating falsehoods.

“I’m asking for people to stop assuming and also stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me and dragging me down in any way you can, involving my parents who are no longer with me… just absolutely disgusting and vile,” he said.

The Banshees of Inisherin star said the abuse has driven him offline and away from public events.

“You don’t want to even be on screen anymore,” he admitted.

Keoghan and Carpenter went public with their relationship in February 2024 before confirming their split that December.

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