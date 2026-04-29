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Addison Rae's father arrested under major alleged felony

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez was arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Addison Rae&apos;s father arrested under major alleged felony
Addison Rae's father arrested under major alleged felony

Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, has been arrested in Louisiana on a major felony charge following an investigation at his home. 

Online records from the Lafayette Police Department confirmed that the 50-year-old was booked on Tuesday, 28 April, for the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 

The arrest comes just days after officers were originally called to his property on Thursday, 23 April, to attend to a mental health complaint, an incident that reportedly evolved into a criminal probe.

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez
Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez

This latest legal trouble follows a string of recent run-ins with the law for Lopez. 

In February, records surfaced showing he had been arrested for an obscenity incident dating back to August 2024 at a local Walgreens. 

He faced further serious allegations in July 2025, when he was accused of exposing himself in a public place. 

Charged with felony obscenity and a sex crime at the time, Lopez pleaded not guilty and was released on a £1,990 ($2,500) bond.

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