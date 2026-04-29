Take-Two CEO talks GTA 6 price, L.A. Noire future ahead of May 22 earnings call

Take-Two, the official publisher for GTA 6, a.k.a. Grand Theft Auto 6, has broken silence on pricing and L.A. Noire’s future.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hints at GTA 6 pricing while speaking at the iicon conference for video game executives on April 29, 2026.

Zelnick touches on the most sought-after question of how much GTA 6 will cost, but he distanced himself from the idea of a super-premium price tag that had been previously floated.

“Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less for the value delivery,” Zelnick said.

In pure business language, Take-Two CEO Zelnick explained, “How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for.

“Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.”

He then went on to mention the game pricing, saying, “If you look at it through that lens, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

But that isn’t the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at… how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."

What did the Take-Two CEO say about L.A. Noire?

While talking about the L.A. Noire future, Take-Two CEO Zelnick offered some hope for the GTA community that a sequel might happen one day.

In his own words, “There’s nothing to announce on L.A. Noire specifically, and if there were, it would be Rockstar announcing it, not me.”

“But in any case, with regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we’re always thinking about it.”

Zelnick asked rhetorically, “The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that’s passionate about working on that?”