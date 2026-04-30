Kathy Griffin gets brutal with ‘The View' cohosts in latest rant

Kathy Griffin has reignited her long-standing feud with The View, launching a scathing verbal attack on former co-hosts just days after her latest appearance on the talk show.

Speaking on her YouTube series on Tuesday, the comedian didn't hold back as she took aim at Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain.

While she noted that her recent sit-down with current hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin went smoothly, she was far less complimentary about the show's previous stars, describing Hasselbeck’s past presence as "indignant stupidity" and using a particularly foul-mouthed slur to refer to McCain.

The comedian admitted that she enjoys provoking McCain because she "takes the bait every time," even predicting that the former host would likely respond by questioning Griffin's feminist credentials.

This latest outburst comes at a significant turning point for Griffin, who feels she has finally been "uncanceled" nearly a decade after her career was derailed.

In 2017, she sparked global outrage after posing for a photo with a blood-covered mask resembling Donald Trump, a move that led to a federal investigation and saw her blacklisted from the industry for seven years.

Reflecting on that period, Griffin told WUSF that while the scandal cost her nearly a decade of work, she now looks back at the image with pride.

She argued that she was "ahead of her time" and feels vindicated by subsequent political events, claiming her deep personal history with Trump, dating back to the 1990s, made the fallout feel targeted and bizarre.

Despite her initial apology in 2017, where she admitted she had "crossed the line," she now says she fully leans into the controversy.

Griffin credited fellow comic Jim Carrey with helping her survive the backlash, recalling how he told her the day the photo went viral that most comedians would give their right arm for that level of cultural impact.

After seven years away from the stage, she has finally returned to touring and expressed her shock at the warm reception she has received.

She described her recent audiences as "fantastic," noting that it feels as though the public is finally embracing her once again after years in the professional wilderness.