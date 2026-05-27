Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with leaked music video footage ahead of 'OR3'

Olivia Rodrigo broke the internet with a seconds-long video of her filming what appears to be a new music video with several ballerinas on the streets of New York City.

The 23-year-old pop superstar was seen running around the area followed by cinematographers filming her and the costar ballerinas.

While it is undisclosed which song the drivers license hitmaker was recording the music video for, fans are excited to know she has many surprises planned down the line, for her album rollout.

The Grammy winner will be releasing her new record, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12.

Social media users flocked to the comments and shared their excitement and theories about the music video, with one writing, "Someone do a lip reading please to know some of the lyrics plz HAHAHSKSKS!! I'll give it to her tho she's such a professionnal look at herrr."

Another added, "Is this maybe with James cordon ? That does fhis[sic] music thing," and "Cool to see it from another perspective can’t wait to see it," wrote one.

A third chimed in, "OMG she looks so cute running," and "Feeling this mv will be iconic," gushed another.

While quoting the album title, someone wrote, "she seems pretty sad for a girl so in love."