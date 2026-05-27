Emily Blunt shares rare insight about costar Meryl Streep after movie

Emily Blunt shares heartwarming detail about 'Devil Wears Prada' costar Meryl Streep

Emily Blunt shared a rare glimpse into her wholesome bond with her Devil Wears Prada costar Meryl Streep, after confessing that she was scared of her on set when she got into her Miranda Priestly mode.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that the Only Murders in the Building star, 76, took over the dance floor at her wedding to John Krasinski back in 2010.

The Oppenheimer star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Tuesday, May 26, and told the host that Streep hit the dance floor as soon as Mamma Mia! Started playing in the ceremony.

Streep, who starred in the 2008 musical, was urged to join the dance by both Blunt and Krasinsk’'s moms – Joanna, and Mary Clare, respectively.

“[The DJ] would sing the songs in half-Italian, half-English … he started playing Mamma Mia, and my mom and John’s mom started dancing ominously towards Meryl,” the Quiet Place actress recalled.

Blunt added, “She indulged them. I asked her afterwards, ‘What did you feel when they came for you?’ and she said, ‘I wanted to hurl myself into the lake.’ [But] she did it! We have pictures of them all dancing together. It was amazing.”

The Fall Guy and Streep go way back as they first worked together on the original The Devil Wears Prada back in 2006.

Ahead of the sequel’s release, Blunt confessed that she used to get scared of the Death Becomes Her actress because she constantly stayed in her character on the set.