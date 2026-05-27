Olivia Rodrigo teases 'wedding song' on upcoming album OR3

Olivia Rodrigo initially promoted her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, as a love album but it seems to explore the concept in all its complications with the first two singles that were released.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has released drop dead, and the cure so far, and performed the unreleased begged in her Saturday Night Live appearance, all three of which are different feelings of love.

However, there is one main love song on the album which the drivers license hitmaker believes could be a song people play at their future weddings.

During a recent interview, Rodrigo teased the song, saying, “One of the songs on the record is like a real love song. It sort of reminds me of a song that people would play at their weddings hopefully. And it was the first time I’ve written something that is just like pure romantic love, joyful vibes.”

The Grammy winner noted that writing the song was a really "fun" challenge for her as a songwriter and she is excited to see how it is received.

Rodrigo did not reveal if the purely joyful love song would be released as a single or if fans will get to hear it with the complete album when it's released on June 12.

Regardless, fans are excited to hear the fun songs on the album alongside the sad love songs which is most of the record, as per the Vampire songstress' descriptions.