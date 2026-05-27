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Travis Kelce gushes over 'Taylor Swift effect' after recent Knicks game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted courtside enjoying game day
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 27, 2026

Travis Kelce gushes over &apos;Taylor Swift effect&apos; after recent Knicks game
Travis Kelce gushes over 'Taylor Swift effect' after recent Knicks game

Travis Kelce believes what his wife-to-be Taylor Swift says, goes, down to the sports teams they support.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the recent Knicks game he attended with the pop superstar, also 36, during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

Speaking about what team they supported between Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, Travis said, “Not a lot of teams have been able to get Taylor to wear a jersey, and the Knicks did… Tay’s got a lot of New York ties so when it came down to like going to the Cavs game, she was kinda like, ‘Oh nice, they’re playing the Knicks, like sweet! I’ve seen them play before.’..”

Swifties flocked to the comments and gushed over the sweet interaction as Travis supported Taylor's longtime favourite team over his own hometown.

The couple appeared to be highly engrossed in the game, and fans were overjoyed to see them arrive at the stadium and many stood up from their seats as they made their way to the courtside.

In the comments, one fan wrote, "so basically what the wife says goes. rooting for knicks now lmaooooo," while another added, "That’s actually a hilarious crossover moment—NBA, Taylor Swift, and NFL commentary all in one story."

A third Swiftie chimed in, "My girl having the time of her life." 

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