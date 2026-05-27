Taylor Swift shines spotlight over young fan in wholesome interaction

Taylor Swift melted hearts with the cutest gesture for one of her young fans after she came across a video of her enjoying the Eras Tour performer’s music.

The 36-year-old pop superstar surprised an 8-year-old fan Madeline with guitar and a handwritten note after her TikTok video went viral, in which she asked her neighbour musician Ethan Hayes to play her Taylor’s song after she overheard him practicing.

As soon as Ethan got the note he performed the Grammy winner’s Love Story from his driveway while the child sang along from her window and the fan interaction was captured by Madeline’s mother Natalie Hulec who posted it on TikTok.

Natalie wrote over the video, “Our daughter sent a paper airplane to our new neighbor, and this happened….”

After the video reached the Opalite hitmaker herself she sent signed guitars to both Madeline and Ethan, with a handwritten note for the child, writing, “Dearest Madeline. I just wanted to let you know that it made me SO happy that you asked your neighbor to play my song for you. You brought the biggest smile to my face! I am sending you your own guitar, in case you ever want to learn too! Thanks again and sending you my love, Taylor.”

The musician, 26, later told People Magazine that the This Love songstress’ team directly approached him directly through social media.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, Taylor saw your video. We want to send you something. Don’t tell anyone until it gets there.’ I was expecting maybe a signed poster or something. And then she sent us guitars, which is insane,” he told the outlet.

As for Madeline, she sent a sweet 'Thank you' to the Red songstress.