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Olivia Rodrigo brings fans wishes to life with surprise announcement

Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with new news ahead of album release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo brings fans wishes to life with surprise announcement
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with new news ahead of album release

Olivia Rodrigo has finally revealed the news fans had been suspecting since the announcement of her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar seemingly hinted at new surprises to follow at the time, and she has now announced that the surprise was indeed a tour. 

The drivers license hitmaker will be heading to tour after the release of her album on June 12.

Taking to social media, Rodrigo wrote, "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!" 

Following the announcement, fans on social media flocked to scream with joy together, with one writing, "OMG OLIVIAAAAAAAA."

Another jokingly added, "OLIVIA WHY MUST YOU DO THIS, IM SAVING UP FOR A BILLY IDOL TOUR IN CASE HE COMES HERE," and "OMG YAYYY," chimed in a third,

While others also noted that they are "not mentally ready to fight another ticket war," all celebrated the news, and requested Rodrigo to expand the tour to even more regions.

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