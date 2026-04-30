Olivia Rodrigo announces 'Unraveled' world tour: 65 dates, four nights at London's O2

Olivia Rodrigo has made a major announcement with a 65-day-long world tour for 2026 and 2027.

The Unravelled Tour will hit London’s O2 Arena for four nights starting on Monday, April 5, through Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, 2027.

Rodrigo will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Grace Ives on the announced dates.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter has unveiled the world tour, titled The Unraveled Tour, which will run across North America, Europe, and the UK.

The tour is part of the promotion of her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad So in Love, which will be released on June 12, 2026.

The Unraveled Tour will kick off on September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, and includes a buzzing guest list, including Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice on select dates.

The world tour announcement follows the success of the GUTS world tour, which took the singer to over 20 countries across 2024 and 2025.

It has been the largest tour till now; the GUTS world tour played 95 sold-out shows and drew over 1.4 million fans in attendance.

After the success of GUTS, Billboard named Rodrigo ‘Touring Artist of the Year’ in 2024