Olivia Rodrigo teases exciting 'SNL' double duty episode with one twist

Olivia Rodrigo is set to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of her album release

Olivia Rodrigo gave fans the first glimpse into her Saturday Night Live appearance in the teaser for her double duty episode.

The 23-year-old pop superstar appeared in a Devil Wears Prada-esque sketch with the SNL cast members where she appeared to be caught up in a “glorified secretary” position like Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

SNL star James Austin Johnson took on Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly role as he lectured Rodrigo on her mistakenly calling SNL “skits” instead of “sketches.”

The drivers license hitmaker will be taking on the role of host for the first time and musical guest for the third time this Saturday, May 2.

Rodrigo will appear on the weekend show to promote her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which will be released on June 12.

The Vampire songstress is believed to perform her latest release, Drop Dead, from the album, while some fans also speculate that she might debut an unreleased song during the episode.

While the SNL episode has sparked a lot of buzz, Rodrigo’s fans are also excited for the Unravel Tour ever since she made the announcement on social media.