What is on Taylor Swift’s website? Here’s everything to know about ‘Toy Story’ style countdown

Taylor Swift’s official website briefly displayed a cryptic countdown clock, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, after approximately 10 minutes, the countdown disappeared.

The clock is set to expire at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2p.m. ET on May 2, featuring blue and white cloud imagery.

This is a direct visual indication of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. Even the backdrop was similar to the iconic wallpaper from Andy's room.

It is yet unknown whether the appearance of the counter is coincidental or part of a promotion strategy since Swift's management did not make any statements about the teaser. The images of the counter have gone viral online very quickly.

The perfect timing has led to speculations. Toy Story 5 is set to release on June 19, 2026, which happens to be the exact 20th anniversary of the day Swift's debut song, "Tim McGraw," was released on June 19, 2006.

In case the teaser is an indication of a potential soundtrack collaboration, then it won't be Swift's first time dipping her toes into film music. Some examples of her collaborations include songs for Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Hunger Games (which earned her a Grammy for "Safe & Sound"), Fifty Shades Darker, Cats, and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Some fans even linked the countdown to her wedding date. But the aesthetics of the clock resembled Disney and Pixar more closely than a personal announcement.