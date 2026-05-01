Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci turn Walk of Fame into family reunion

Hollywood got a double dose of charm when The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci celebrated their Hollywood Walk of Fame inductions together – and naturally, it turned into a full-on family affair.

At the April 30 ceremony, Emil arrived with husband John Krasinski, while Stanley was joined by wife Felicity Blunt – Emily’s sister, making the whole event feel more like Thanksgiving with better lighting.

The longtime costars, who became actual family after Emily introduced Stanley to Felicity back at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006, looked thrilled posing beside their newly unveiled side-by-side stars.

And apparently, the family chaos carried straight into filming The Devil Wears Prada 2.

"We barely had any scenes together," Emily joked during a recent interview with E! News alongside Stanley. "It was like they separated the naughty kids."

She added, "We know each other. We are over-related at this point."

The cast recently filmed in Italy, where their children practically formed their own tiny travelling crew. Stanley, who shares Matteo, 11, and Emilia, 8, with Felicity, said working together while vacationing with family felt “weird” in the best way.

"The kids are the same age for the most part, and they're best friends," he shared.

As for parenting on location? Let’s just say structure was not exactly a priority.

"The kids are running around," Stanley laughed, while Emily chimed in, "We never see them. They're sort of feral."