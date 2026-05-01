'Friends' cast allegedly furious after Lisa Kudrow breaks 'imporatnt' rule

Lisa Kudrow may have casually dropped a jaw-dropping number, but according to insiders, her former Friends castmates are not exactly clapping along to the laugh track.

The actress recently revealed that the iconic sitcom’s stars still earn around $20 million a year in royalties – more than two decades after the show wrapped. Fans were stunned. Hollywood? Apparently tense.

“The others were stunned Lisa said it out loud,” one insider told Rob Shutter. “Nobody talks about the money. That has always been the unspoken rule.”

And that silence, sources say, was not accidental.

For years, the Friends cast – including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – reportedly kept their massive syndication paydays completely off-limits in public conversations.

“They’ve always been disciplined about it,” another source claims. “You never hear Jen talking about residuals. You never hear Courteney talking about syndication checks. There’s a reason for that.”

That reason? According to insiders: security concerns, unwanted attention, and the kind of financial spotlight celebrities usually try very hard to avoid.

“Lisa just put a target on all of their backs,” one insider said. “Once people hear that number, everything changes — security, expectations, lawsuits, pressure, even who starts asking for money.”

Source insisted the issue is not whether Kudrow told the truth.

“It’s not that Lisa said something false,” one source claimed. “It’s that she said something everyone else knew better than to say.”

Could one sentence really shake up TV’s most famous friend group? Insiders seem to think so.