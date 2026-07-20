Why Ryan Reynolds ditched the World Cup with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively spent the World Cup final in different places, leaving people wondering why they weren’t together.

While Blake was at the stadium watching Spain beat Argentina, Ryan stayed in New York because he already promised to appear at Fanatics Fest.

The actor had a full schedule at the event as he talked about Deadpool, met fans and later joined a World Cup watch party.

Because the event was happening not far from the stadium but at the same time, the actor could not make it to the match with his wife.

During one session, Ryan said another Deadpool movie could happen in the future, also sharing a funny story about buying a signed Hugh Jackman trading card.

Ryan, however, joked that he could not understand the message written on it because it was "in Australian."

The Free Guy actor also opened up about football star Lionel Messi, saying that Messi works harder than most people and always gives everything to the game.

He praised the player's passion and dedication.

While Ryan stayed busy in New York, the It Ends with Us actress enjoyed the final with a group of close friends.

Blake, moreover, later shared happy photos from the stadium on Instagram.