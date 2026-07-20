Ariana Grande's brother bonds with her on-again boyfriend Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie bonds with Ricky Alvarez

It appears Ariana Grande’s family approves of her rekindled romance with Ricky Alvarez.

Over the weekend, Alvarez was spotted attending Grande’s eternal sunshine tour stop in Brooklyn, where TikTok footage showed him swaying to Imperfect for You with his phone light raised.

He returned for her final Barclays Center show the following night, this time joining Grande’s brother, Frankie, who was seen playfully ruffling Alvarez’s hair before embracing him for a selfie — a moment many fans took as a sign that the singer’s family fully supports the renewed relationship.

The concert appearances came just days after Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, were photographed sharing affectionate moments during a stroll through Central Park. According to Page Six, the pair have rekindled their romance but are “enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship.”

The insider noted that Alvarez has “remained close with Ariana’s family over the years,” even after their brief romance ended in 2016.

The Grammy-winner has also been dropping lyrical hints. During her Brooklyn run, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back,” updating her original Thank U, Next lyric and further convincing fans that the former couple is officially giving love another chance.