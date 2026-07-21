Daughter teases reason behind Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll divorce

Jelly Roll's 18-year-old daughter Bailee Ann DeFord has issued a fiery warning to fans speculating about her father's divorce from Bunnie Xo, insisting the real story would leave people stunned.

DeFord went on an expletive-filled rant during a live TikTok session on Sunday, defending her father and demanding people stop bombarding her with messages about the split.

"Don't y'all ever come for my father's name like that again. I'm so done," she said. "Get the f–k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s–t. I don't care."

She was emphatic that neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie had been unfaithful, but teased that the truth behind their separation would reframe everything people think they know.

"Y'all have no f–king idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f–king wait. Because I promise y'all, the view of what y'all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f–king crumble the day that I open my mouth."

She added: "It's not a difference in f–king opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don't f–king even."

It is not the first time DeFord has spoken out.

Last month she described herself as "disgusted" at how invested people were in what she called "a very clearly private family matter," adding "Worry 'bout your house, not mine" and promising she was "not speaking on it, yet."

She also called for compassion amid the attention, thanking those who had shown her empathy while noting that a public profile does not mean "we throw away our human decency."

Page Six confirmed last month that Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce from Bunnie, 46, in Williamson County, Tennessee, on 18 May after nearly ten years of marriage.

The pair settled their divorce last Friday.

Despite the split, Bunnie revealed on her Dumb Blonde podcast that the exes still intend to have a baby together following IVF treatment, a plan their respective lawyers apparently advised against given the divorce agreement, according to the marital dissolution agreement obtained by Page Six.

DeFord is Jelly Roll's daughter with his ex Felicia Beckwith. He also has a nine-year-old son, Noah, with ex Melisa Ann Cowell.