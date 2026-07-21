Chloe Fineman gets back to work after ‘Saturday Night Live' exit

Chloe Fineman has wasted no time finding her next move after Saturday Night Live, landing a series regular role on Netflix's upcoming thriller series Myron Bolitar just days after announcing her departure from the iconic sketch show.

Netflix confirmed on Monday that Fineman will play Parker Quinn, a sports reporter known as a tenacious journalist with a deep passion for her beat, in the adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller series.

The show, which traces its origins to Coben's 1995 novel Deal Breaker, follows an NBA star turned sports agent.

It will be co-showrun, written and executive produced by TV legend David E. Kelley alongside Kyle Long.

Fineman's casting was announced alongside that of Jabari Banks, known for Bel-Air, and Jamie McShane from Task and 1923, both of whom will also be series regulars.

Ben McKenzie, the star of The O.C. and Gotham, has been confirmed as a recurring guest star. They join a cast that already includes Colin Woodell as Bolitar himself, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero.

Fineman announced her exit from SNL on Thursday after seven seasons, describing it as a bittersweet but right decision.

"It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away," she wrote on Instagram.

The performer joined the long-running NBC sketch comedy show in 2019 and has built up a solid acting CV alongside her SNL work, with credits including Freakier Friday, Babylon, Despicable Me 4 and Search Party.

The Netflix role marks her first series regular credit outside of SNL and a significant step into scripted drama.