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Justin Bieber leaves fans disappointed with 'undercooked' FIFA performance

Justin Bieber sparks polarising reaction with FIFA Halftime Show

By
Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Justin Bieber sparks polarising reaction with FIFA Halftime Show
Justin Bieber sparks polarising reaction with FIFA Halftime Show 

Justin Bieber's fans, or Beliebers as they are known, were beyond excited to see the pop star take the FIFA stage for the Halftime Show, but his performance seemingly left much to desire.

The 32-year-old musician sang an improvised version of his song Hallelujah, and while it became a moment at Coachella this year, it failed to please the crowd again at the World Cup final.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media, and soon Bieber's performance had sparked more backlash than positive feedback.

Taking to X, a critic wrote, "stop shoving him down our throats hallelujah, he is giving us nothing hallelujah, his pr this year is insane hallelujah, we are so tired of him hallelujah."

Another added, "the most overrated man of all the time," and "Can all this people stop trying to hire him, he dont want to work, let him rest his career," wrote more.

"The killed the vibe with this song," chimed in another.

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