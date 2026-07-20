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Benny Blanco shares what he gave up after marrying Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco makes surprising confession about married life with Selena Gomez

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Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Benny Blanco shares what he gave up after marrying Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco shares what he gave up after marrying Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has proved that love can make people do unexpected things.

The music producer is travelling over the Atlantic by boat just to be with his wife, Selena Gomez, because he is too scared to fly.

Selena has been in London for the past few months filming Only Murders in the Building.

Benny is in California but instead of taking a plane to see her, he chose a much longer journey by sea.

A flight would take about 10 hours but the boat trip can take up to 20 days.

Benny, however, shared a video from the middle of the ocean on TikTok and joked that he was travelling like the Titanic to see his wife.

The music icon also wrote, "The things you do for love." He is hoping to reach London before Selena celebrates her 34th birthday on July 22.

This is not the first time Benny talked about being afraid of flying as in earlier interview, he said he always travels by boat when he needs to go to Europe.

He even shared that people on board point out the place where the Titanic sank during the journey.

The singer, whereas, also been open about missing her husband while working in London. Last month, she shared photos of them together and wrote that distance means very little when someone means so much.

Selena and Benny got married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara last September.

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