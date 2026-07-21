Sharon Stone opens up about defeating ‘frigging’ drug addiction

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has opened up about her brutal experience of defeating a "frigging" drug addiction, revealing how she finally reclaimed her life after decades of rely on stroke medications and cannabis.

Speaking to digital magazine Nineteen92 during an interview at her Beverly Hills estate, the iconic actress detailed her difficult journey toward a completely drug-free lifestyle, which began when she decided to stop taking a long-term medication prescribed following her near-fatal stroke in 2001.

Stone explained that despite doctors telling her she could never go off the medication, she insisted on stopping it last September, describing the intense withdrawal process as akin to coming off heroin.

She recalled feeling as sick as a frigging dog for four and a half months, driven purely by the desire to get her life back.

Having already eliminated the majority of the prescription drugs she had been given over the years, the actress decided to take the final step and quit smoking pot as well.

However, stopping cannabis brought on another severe wave of illness that lasted for a month, which her neurologist explained was linked to the dangerous additives often found in modern marijuana compared to when she was younger, noting that people have even died in emergency rooms from it.

The journey toward sobriety coincides with a major creative rebirth for the star, whose long-standing passion for painting has recently transformed into a thriving global career.

Having studied fine arts in college before dropping out to pursue modelling in New York with just 50 dollars and a suitcase, Stone reignited her artistic obsession during the COVID lockdown.

What started with a few canvases in her bedroom eventually led to her stripping the space of its furniture, putting nails straight into her walls, and living in a makeshift artist's loft.