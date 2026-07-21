Travis Kelce's team teases players NFL retirement

Travis Kelce's close circle has dropped a major hint that his upcoming NFL campaign could mark his final season on the gridiron.

Nearly three weeks after tying the knot with pop superstar Taylor Swift at a star-studded ceremony inside New York City's Madison Square Garden, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s long-time friend and mentor Cris Carter teased that the three-time Super Bowl champion is preparing for his ultimate farewell run.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 20 July, Carter shared a photograph alongside Kelce and their shared training team, dropping a heavy hint about what lies ahead.

"Andrew [Spruill] and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL," Carter captioned the post, adding, "Know the [GOAT] is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF."

The post strongly implied that the 36-year-old tight end is treating his upcoming 14th season as his final act before a guaranteed future place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The snapshot also provided fans with a sweet glimpse into Kelce's fresh chapter off the field.

Sporting a black Bearcats T-shirt from his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, paired with matching shorts and red and black Nike trainers, the newlywed proudly flashed his brand-new gold wedding band as he draped an arm over Carter's shoulder.

The couple, both 36, officially cemented their high-profile love story on 3 July in front of a massive crowd of 1,000 guests.

Speculation around Kelce’s eventual retirement comes after he officially committed back in March to returning for his 14th NFL season following months of intense debate over his career path.

The tight end's popular New Heights podcast celebrated the decision online, proclaiming that he was officially back with the Chiefs, while the NFL confirmed his return for the 2026-2027 season by sharing a video message stating he was far from done yet.

Though Kelce has not publicly confirmed a firm date for hanging up his boots, he previously offered fans a candid glimpse into his mindset following the Chiefs’ rocky 2025-2026 run.

Speaking to The Kansas City Star in January, he admitted that retirement decisions either hit him quickly or require serious time to process, noting that while returning for another year was an easy choice the season before, his long-term future remained an open question.