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What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill'

Kwonsiwon app from Kdrama ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ is available on PlayStore, App Store

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill&apos;
What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill’

The hit K-drama “If Wishes Could Kill” has left audiences obsessed with its dark plot.

But one thing that adds more mystery is the Kwonsiwon app.

Referred to as “Girigo” in the drama, the app is developed by an anonymous developer who sets a deadly 24-hour countdown on users’ deepest desires.

Until now, the viewers assumed it as a pure function. But recently, fans discovered the same app on the Play Store and App Store.

In the fictional drama, the users faced deadly consequences upon completing their wishes. But fans speculate what happened in real life.

How does the Kwonsiwon App work in reality?

The app is truly designed for promotional or marketing purposes. Although fans are still scared of it, it has no such connection with reality.

With a simple user interface, the app has an option to record yourself, where users are supposed to make a wish.

But apparently, it just saves files in the gallery.

User Reviews

On Reddit, users had mixed comments. One user wrote: “Yes, I'm still alive. It records a video and then nothing happens.”

Another user added: “There was no fulfilling of the wish or countdown. The only function the app has is to record videos.”

Marketing stunt or something darker?

The app is a perfect example of a marketing tactic and possibly part of a marketing campaign of drama. The app is also rated for Age 3+ meaning it has not something actual mysterious. Otherwise PlayStore or App Store must have flagged it.

The creators of “If Wishes Could Kill” have not commented yet about whether they have any association with the real app or not. 

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