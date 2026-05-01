‘The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep praises Lady Gaga's improvised cameo

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has delivered one of its most talked about surprises: Lady Gaga’s cameo, and Meryl Streep has something to say about it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Streep lauded Gaga’s performance, which included a scripted clash with Miranda Priestly before a fashion show performance of her original song Shape of a Woman.

“We had a lot of improvs… she was so nasty to me and I was so uncharacteristically nice to her,” Streep recalled.

“It was fun. She’s divine. I revere her as a musician, as a writer, as an actress. The [House of] Gucci movie? How great was she? Loved her, and such a good girl to come and do that for us.”

Hathaway echoed the praise, noting Gaga’s dedication: “There was nothing like, ‘You get one take, and then I’m out of here.’

She added that she cared so much.

Hathaway shared that hearing Gaga warm up before filming was unforgettable, calling her voice a “beautiful instrument.”

Director David Frankel revealed Gaga’s cameo was born from a simple script note, “a pop star does a performance”, before the studio suggested Gaga as the perfect fit.

She not only agreed but contributed multiple songs to the soundtrack including Shape of a Woman, Glamorous Life and Runway with Doechii.

Frankel also confirmed Gaga 'ad-libbed' her final line in the cameo, snarling, “Who let her in here?” at Miranda in a single shot sequence that demanded flawless timing.



The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing in theaters.