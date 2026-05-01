 
Geo News

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep praises Lady Gaga's improvised cameo

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is now playing in theaters

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2&apos;: Meryl Streep praises Lady Gaga&apos;s improvised cameo

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has delivered one of its most talked about surprises: Lady Gaga’s cameo, and Meryl Streep has something to say about it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Streep lauded Gaga’s performance, which included a scripted clash with Miranda Priestly before a fashion show performance of her original song Shape of a Woman.

“We had a lot of improvs… she was so nasty to me and I was so uncharacteristically nice to her,” Streep recalled.

“It was fun. She’s divine. I revere her as a musician, as a writer, as an actress. The [House of] Gucci movie? How great was she? Loved her, and such a good girl to come and do that for us.”

Hathaway echoed the praise, noting Gaga’s dedication: “There was nothing like, ‘You get one take, and then I’m out of here.’

She added that she cared so much.

Hathaway shared that hearing Gaga warm up before filming was unforgettable, calling her voice a “beautiful instrument.”

Director David Frankel revealed Gaga’s cameo was born from a simple script note, “a pop star does a performance”, before the studio suggested Gaga as the perfect fit.

She not only agreed but contributed multiple songs to the soundtrack including Shape of a Woman, Glamorous Life and Runway with Doechii.

Frankel also confirmed Gaga 'ad-libbed' her final line in the cameo, snarling, “Who let her in here?” at Miranda in a single shot sequence that demanded flawless timing.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing in theaters.

'Strictly Come Dancing' icon addresses BBC return after 17 years
'Strictly Come Dancing' icon addresses BBC return after 17 years
Robert Downey Jr. blasts modern celebrity culture in fiery rant
Robert Downey Jr. blasts modern celebrity culture in fiery rant
'Resident Evil' director reveals bold new direction behind upcoming film
'Resident Evil' director reveals bold new direction behind upcoming film
Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint
Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint
Olivia Rodrigo hints at major update on upcoming sad love album
Olivia Rodrigo hints at major update on upcoming sad love album
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas' daughter scores big theatre break
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas' daughter scores big theatre break
Britney Spears controversy grows as court date approaches next week
Britney Spears controversy grows as court date approaches next week
Megan Thee Stallion reveals her 'priority' as major day approaches
Megan Thee Stallion reveals her 'priority' as major day approaches