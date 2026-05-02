D4vd murder case: Celeste Rivas family reacts to internet rumours

The family of Celeste Rivas is pushing back hard against growing online rumours surrounding the murder case involving singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

After social media speculation claimed the Rivas family had secretly accepted money in exchange for staying quiet about Burke’s alleged relationship with teen, Celeste’s father issued a firm denial through attorney Patrick Steinfeld.

“I never had any contact with this guy and we haven't received any money from him or anyone in his family,” Steinfeld told People magazine on behalf of Jesus Rivas.

The statement comes as prosecutors continue laying out disturbing allegations against Burke, 22, who has been charged with first degree murder with special circumstances of lying in wait.

As per prosecutors, Burke allegedly paid a junior high school student $1,000 to secretly pass a cellphone to Rivas so they could communicate without her parents knowing. Court documents also allege the pair traveled together to Las Vegas, London and Texas.

Investigators claim text messages between the two referenced “s*x, pregnancy, abortion, and use of the Plan B emergency contraceptive.”

Prosecutors further allege Burke killed the 14-year-old in April 2025 before dismembering her body, which was later discovered inside his impounded Tesla months later.

Burke has pleaded not guilty. His legal team insists he “was not the cause” of Rivas’ death and says they plan to “vigorously defend David's innocence.”