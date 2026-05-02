Tom Holland credits sobriety for career ‘blossom'

Tom Holland revealed quitting alcohol has been nothing short of transformative, both personally and professionally.

The Spider-Man star revealed that his decision to embrace sobriety in early 2022 paved the way for what he calls a career “blossom.”

Speaking at his second annual Bero Padel Classic in Los Angeles on Thursday, a celebrity studded tournament sponsored by his non alcoholic beer brand, Holland reflected on how life has shifted since giving up drinking.

“I’ve been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way,” he told USA Today. “And I don’t know how much of that would’ve come to fruition had I still been drinking.”

Holland admitted alcohol was “ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life,” compounding the stress of living under the spotlight.

“Since getting rid of the booze and waking up clear headed every day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person,” he said.

The actor first confronted his relationship with alcohol during a “Dry January” challenge in 2022.

What began as a month long experiment quickly revealed deeper issues.

“All I could think about was having a drink,” he recalled on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in 2023.

Extending the challenge into February, Holland realized he was “really struggling” without alcohol and worried he might have a problem.

Two years later, he launched his own alcohol free beer brand, which has become a cornerstone of his new lifestyle.

Thursday’s padel event drew support from fiancée Zendaya, Simu Liu, Steve Aoki, Diplo and Shetty himself.

Holland is set to reprise his Marvel role opposite Zendaya this summer in Spider Man: Brand New Day, a project he says he approaches with renewed clarity and confidence.