'I'm a Celebrity' hosts finally address all-stars finale chaos with bombshell revelation

After a chaotic finale of 'I’m a Celeb’ all-stars last week, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have finally broken their silence.

On the finale of the British reality TV show 'I'm a Celeb' last week, McPartlin had a heated exchange with Jimmy Bullard live on-air.

The host has now spilled the beans about what he told the contestant in the car parked outside.

Bullard and Thomas engaged in trading barbs after the former made the decision to withdraw from the ITV program.

For context, the feud happened about eight months ago, as the episode was pre-recorded, whereupon Thomas got furious at the decision of airing the episode and had a heated confrontation with his campmate.

And the fallout spills into the live finale that was broadcast on April 24, 2026.

The presenters, while appearing on the latest podcast of Hanging Out, spoke out for the first time on the chaotic finale.

McPartlin said, “If you didn’t see the finale on Friday, I bet you read about it.

“The first question was to Jimmy about why did you call ‘I’m a celebrity… get me out of here’ on the night. I said I disagreed with it.”

Then McPartlin added, “I thought, ‘Oh God, how’s your luck?’

McPartlin then recalled on the podcast, “I went over to David Haye, and he was like, ‘How brilliant was that? Wasn’t that great?’ And I was like, ‘Well, it was certainly talk-about TV. I wouldn’t call it great,’ but anyway, we had a laugh and we were cool,” “And then I walked off and saw Jimmy Bullard, and I just shook his hand and I was like, ‘look after yourself,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, cheers.'"

He continued, “There was no confirmation,” adding, “He wasn’t shouting at me, I wasn’t shouting at him.”

Donnelly added that Haye told him: “Hope you get some good ratings for that one.”

The dramatic episode of I’m a Celeb later ended with 37-year-old Adam Thomas being crowned the winner by reality TV star Sam Thompson.