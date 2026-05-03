Karachi's Shahrah-e-Bhutto to open before Eid ul Adha, announces CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference at the CM House, Karachi, April 6, 2026. — APP

Shahrah-e-Bhutto to reduce traffic pressure within city: Sindh CM.

CM directs completion of all mixed-traffic lanes along Red Line.

Work on BRT Red Line project progressing at pace: Sindh minister.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that Shahrah-e-Bhutto would be opened for traffic before Eid ul Adha, describing the road’s opening as an "Eid gift for the people of Karachi".

The Sindh CM made the announcement following an inspection of major infrastructure projects across the city.

"Shahrah-e-Bhutto will significantly reduce traffic pressure within the city and improve connectivity between the M-9 and N-5 highways," he said, adding that heavy traffic will shift outside the city, bringing relief to Karachi's residents.

"This road is not just another project; it will serve as a lifeline for Karachi's economy," the Sindh CM said.

During an inspection of the under-construction Azeempura flyover at Shah Faisal Colony, he directed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to complete the project within 90 days.

The flyover is part of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, which is being constructed near the Shah Faisal Interchange to provide a signal-free passage for traffic to and from Jinnah Terminal and the adjoining areas.

The Sindh CM also directed authorities to accelerate work on the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line corridor, saying that all mixed-traffic lanes along the Red Line corridor should be completed within two months.

"The Red Line and Shahrah-e-Bhutto are critical corridors for the city, and there will be no unnecessary delays or compromise on quality," he added.

Separately, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon defended delays in the BRT Red Line project, saying that difficult but necessary decisions had been taken to move work forward.

"This delay was not due to government negligence," Memon told the media during his visit to the Red Line project site.

He said work on Lot-1 and Lot-2 was progressing at a pace, particularly after the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was assigned responsibilities.

The minister added that the previous contractor had been issued warnings and payments were cleared, but the pace of work did not improve.

Acknowledging the public inconvenience, Memon said the authorities were aware of the hardships faced by commuters due to the ongoing construction.

However, he emphasised that infrastructure work in urban centres like Karachi presented unique challenges.

Work in cities is far more complicated, he said, explaining that authorities cannot immediately shut down gas, electricity and water lines.

The minister said that efforts were underway to reopen mixed traffic lanes by the end of July to ease congestion.