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Taylor Swift secures big win against AI ahead of Hall of Fame honour

Taylor Swift makes stance clear on AI-generated arts with new move

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Taylor Swift secures big win against AI ahead of Hall of Fame honour
Taylor Swift secures big win against AI ahead of Hall of Fame honour

Taylor Swift has been a passionate musician since the beginning of her career, when she started out with songs written in her childhood bedroom and a guitar, and until now has created a discography which would not have been possibly recreated through AI.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has also officially been verified as an AI-Free artist on Spotify now, which ensures that her work is a by-product of her mind and not a machine's. 

Despite critics calling her last album, The Life of a Showgirl, an "AI slop" and whatnot, the Grammy winner has always been very meticulous about her process of creating songs. 

In a recent detailed interview with the New York Times, Swift spoke at length about her songwriting process.

She told the outlet that her writing is rooted in the descriptions of feelings. Swift shared that she has tried to maintain the same intensity of feelings as she felt them for the first time as a young adult. 

“I don't have social media on my phone. It looks like I'm just endlessly scrolling, but l'm scrolling through words - like, the words in my file that I thought of four years ago at 3 in the morning,” said the Opalite hitmaker. 

Swift is also widely acknowledged for her songwriting and was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame for this year.

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