Olivia Rodrigo celebrates major milestone: 'Best night of my life!'

Olivia Rodrigo she'll remember her SNL hosting debut 'forever'

Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty happy for a girl who just took over Saturday Night Live.

On May 2, the Grammy-winning popstar made her SNL hosting debut while also serving as the musical guest. Reflecting on the milestone, Rodrigo, 23, took to her Instagram to honour the SNL cast, crew, and fellow guests.

“Saturday night Liv!!!! Best night of my life!!!! Such a dream come true!!!” she wrote alongside a picture of her standing proudly in front of her dressing room — her name plate on full display.

She continued, “Pinching myself that I got to share the night with Debbie Harry and Connor Storrie and that I got to sing with the magnificent @weyesblood. Thank you so much to [show creator] Lorne and everyone at SNL for being so welcoming and brilliant. Will remember this forever!!!

Blondie’s Debbie Harry introduced Rodrigo’s first SNL performance of the night as she sang drop dead, the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. She later debuted a new song Begged after being introduced by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

Other iconic moments from the night included Rodrigo spoofing her 2021 hit, Driver’s License and poking fun at Jake Paul — her former co-star on the family comedy series Bizaardvark.

Though Rodrigo has previously appeared as a musical guest on SNL, this was her first time hosting.