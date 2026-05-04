United Airlines 767 slams into NJ Turnpike light pole in viral crash—but what really happened?

A passenger airplane with 221 passengers onboard hits a bakery truck in New Jersey on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

According to Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), all 221 passengers on board along with 10 crew members didn’t sustain any injuries.

United flight 169, traveling from Venice, Italy to New Jersey, slammed into a light pole during its descent at around 2 p.m.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate.

United Airlines Boeing 767 was approaching Newark Liberty International Airport when it hit a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, May 3, 2026, as confirmed by FAA.

The airline has initiated an investigation into the incident.

The preliminary investigation reveals the plane’s landing gear and underside struck a pole and a tractor-trailer, pushing the pole into a moving jeep on the roadway, per Fox Business.

On the other hand, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched a probe.

The NTSB issued a statement stating, “The agency has directed United Airlines to secure and provide both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation, with the preliminary report expected within 30 days.”

The incident surfaced just days after a United pilot reported a possible drone encounter while making a landing approach at San Diego International Airport, per the air traffic audio.