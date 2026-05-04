Britney Spears case ends with guilty plea in reckless driving matter

Britney Spears will not go to jail after reaching a deal in a driving case that started earlier this year.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested on March 4 in Southern California after police said she was driving her BMW in a way that looked dangerous and at a high speed.

Britney was later suspected of driving under the influence.

In court on Monday, the Toxic singer’s lawyer appeared for her and accepted a lesser charge of reckless driving linked to alcohol or drugs. However, she did not attend the hearing herself.

After the arrest, the music icon reportedly went to a rehab facility as her team said the situation was not acceptable but also shared that she has been trying to make positive changes in her life.

The Gimme More singer’s lawyer went on to add that she has taken responsibility for what happened and has been working on improving herself.

He added that these steps helped the court reduce the charge and drop the DUI case.

Because of this agreement, Britney will avoid jail time.

The case is still being followed, and more details may come out as the situation continues to develop.