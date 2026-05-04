 
Geo News

Britney Spears case ends with guilty plea in reckless driving matter

Britney Spears was arrested for DUI on March 4, 2026, in California

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 04, 2026

Britney Spears case ends with guilty plea in reckless driving matter
Britney Spears case ends with guilty plea in reckless driving matter

Britney Spears will not go to jail after reaching a deal in a driving case that started earlier this year.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested on March 4 in Southern California after police said she was driving her BMW in a way that looked dangerous and at a high speed.

Britney was later suspected of driving under the influence.

In court on Monday, the Toxic singer’s lawyer appeared for her and accepted a lesser charge of reckless driving linked to alcohol or drugs. However, she did not attend the hearing herself.

After the arrest, the music icon reportedly went to a rehab facility as her team said the situation was not acceptable but also shared that she has been trying to make positive changes in her life.

The Gimme More singer’s lawyer went on to add that she has taken responsibility for what happened and has been working on improving herself.

He added that these steps helped the court reduce the charge and drop the DUI case.

Because of this agreement, Britney will avoid jail time.

The case is still being followed, and more details may come out as the situation continues to develop.

Taylor Frankie Paul's future uncertain after domestic violence case
Taylor Frankie Paul's future uncertain after domestic violence case
Taylor Swift Met Gala appearance sends fans wild with subtle clue
Taylor Swift Met Gala appearance sends fans wild with subtle clue
Emily Blunt celebrates as 'Devil Wears Prada 2' dominates box office
Emily Blunt celebrates as 'Devil Wears Prada 2' dominates box office
John Sterling, theatrical Yankees broadcaster, dies at 87
John Sterling, theatrical Yankees broadcaster, dies at 87
Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham's friendship faces strain after new claim
Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham's friendship faces strain after new claim
Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album 'The Great Divide'
Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album 'The Great Divide'
Isa Briones, The Pitt star, slams ‘disrespectful' Broadway audience behaviour
Isa Briones, The Pitt star, slams ‘disrespectful' Broadway audience behaviour
Elon Musk breaks silence on Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard allegation
Elon Musk breaks silence on Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard allegation