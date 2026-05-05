Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively choose settlement after lengthy legal battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have finally reached a settlement in their high-profile legal battle over the film It Ends With Us, avoiding what was set to be a very public trial.

In a joint statement released via their lawyers on Monday, 4 May, the pair confirmed they have come to an agreement just weeks before jury selection was due to begin.

Both actors expressed pride in the final movie and its mission to support domestic violence survivors, while acknowledging that the production process "presented challenges" and that concerns raised by Lively deserved a fair hearing.

The resolution brings an end to a contentious dispute that first erupted in December 2024.

Lively, 38, had accused her co-star and director of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, alleging she faced retaliation and a smear campaign after speaking out.

Baldoni, 42, consistently denied the claims and even launched a counter-suit, which was dismissed by a judge last year.

The settlement follows a recommendation from U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who had urged both parties to find a way to settle outside of court.

While the case was heading for the courtroom, it hadn’t been a smooth ride for either side.

In April, Judge Liman dismissed a significant portion of Lively’s claims, including those regarding harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

However, he did allow three specific charges to move forward: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

Baldoni’s legal team had expressed satisfaction that the most serious harassment claims were thrown out, while Lively’s lawyers maintained the focus was always on exposing the "devastating retaliation" she faced for standing up for safety on set.

Ultimately, both stars seem eager to leave the legal drama behind.

Their statement emphasised a shared commitment to workplaces free of "unproductive environments" and expressed a sincere hope that the settlement brings closure for everyone involved.

By settling now, they’ve managed to move forward in peace, specifically calling for a more "respectful environment online" as they shift the focus back to their professional lives and the meaningful impact of their work.