Anna Wintour feathers up for 2026 Met Gala look

Anna Wintour made her entrance at the 2026 Met Gala in the kind of statement-making fashion that only she can pull off, a feathery turquoise jacket layered over a turquoise and black embroidered gown, both custom Chanel, bringing the evening's Costume Art theme to life with characteristic authority.

The 76-year-old arrived among the first to step onto the white carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, accessorising with her signature oversized sunglasses, a jewelled statement necklace, strappy black stilettos and, of course, her trademark bob and fringe.

Some things never change.

Wintour remains the lead chairperson of the annual fundraiser despite having handed editorial control of American Vogue to her successor Chloe Malle, who was named head of editorial content in September.

Wintour has since taken on the role of chief content officer for Condé Nast, overseeing a portfolio that includes WIRED, Vanity Fair, GQ, Glamour and Bon Appétit, with Malle still reporting directly into her.

This year's co-chairs joining Wintour are Beyoncé, making her first Met Gala appearance in a decade, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman.

The honorary chairs, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos, generated considerable discussion when their roles were announced, having secured the titles after committing to being the evening's biggest donors.

Wintour has been steadfastly positive about the appointment. "We're very grateful for her incredible generosity," she told CNN in November. "So we're thrilled she's part of the night."

This will be Lauren's second Met Gala attendance and Jeff's third.