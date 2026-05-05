Gigi Hadid gives unexpected shoutout to Bradley Cooper at Met Gala 2026

Gigi Hadid may have walked the 2026 Met Gala carpet alone ¬– but Bradley Cooper still managed to steal a moment.

The supermodel turned heads Monday night in a dreamy sheer Miu Miu look, but it was her surprisingly candid moments during Vogue’s livestream that had fans collectively screaming, “okay, this is serious-serious.”

While chatting with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne, Hadid opened up about how she gets into “camera mode” before posing.

"I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life," she explained.

And what exactly is her happy place? Two people, apparently.

"When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley for the camera," she added with a grin.

Cue Cara Delevingne immediately jumping in with: "Bradley, you're a lucky man."

Internet? Officially melted.

Although Cooper skipped the red carpet, the Maestro actor later appeared inside the event in a sleek black suit, proving this couple still knows how to keep things low-key while feeding fans just enough.

The pair, who quietly began dating nearly three years ago, have mastered the art of selective PDA. From secret dinners to rare hand-holding moments in New York, Hadid and Cooper have kept their romance stylishly under the radar.

Still, her Met Gala confession might be their soft-launch era entering a whole new level. And honestly? Fashion’s biggest night loves a romantic sub plot.