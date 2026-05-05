Met Gala 2026 theme: 5 celebs who actually understood the assignment

The Met Gala 2026 theme was Costume Art

Fashion’s biggest night always comes with a strict brief. Every year, Met Gala guests are handed a theme and dress code, then tasked with bringing it to life on the red carpet.

For 2026, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute set the theme as "Costume Art" to accompany its spring exhibition exploring how garments can function as time-transcending works of art. The evening’s dress code, "Fashion Is Art," invited attendees to blur the line between fashion and fine art.

As always, the open-ended concept left plenty of room for interpretation. But a handful of stars clearly understood exactly what the assignment called for. Here are five celebrities who absolutely won the Met Gala 2026 theme.

1. Anok Yai sends a message of hope

Anok Yai came to the 2026 Met Gala with something bigger than fashion on her mind. Speaking to Vogue, the Sudanese-American model said she wanted her look to carry a message of hope, and she delivered with one of the night’s most striking interpretations of the theme.

Yai teamed up with Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga to create a dramatic “Black Madonna” moment that turned the Met Gala carpet into a gallery floor. Her off-the-shoulder black gown, complete with a sweeping hood and opera-length gloves, was elevated by gold body paint, metallic prosthetic hair and tears streaming down her face.

As she told Vogue, “I don’t want to look like a human being. I want to look like a walking statue.”

2. Chase Infiniti takes it back to basics

Making her Met Gala debut, Chase Infiniti went straight to the source of the night’s theme: art itself.

Wearing a custom Thom Browne creation inspired by the Venus de Milo, the breakout actress turned heads in a floor-length gown awash in bold primary colours. The abstract mix of red, yellow, blue and green gave the illusion of painted brushstrokes splashed across canvas.

The craftsmanship was just as impressive. The trompe l’oeil design reportedly featured more than 1.5 million stacked sequins and silk fringe in over 600 shades to mimic texture and movement.

3. Heidi Klum celebrates Heidiween early

Known for iconic Halloween looks, Heidi Klum was in her element at the 2026 Met Gala. While many stars leaned into polished glamour, Klum fully embraced the theatrical side of the night by turning herself into a living marble sculpture.

The supermodel arrived nearly unrecognisable in a look designed to mimic a veiled statue, with her body appearing carved from stone and draped in flowing fabric.

Speaking on the carpet, Klum revealed she drew inspiration from The Veiled Vestal, the famed 19th-century sculpture by Raffaele Monti.

4. SZA channels the divine feminine

SZA brought warmth and symbolism to the Met steps, turning heads in a radiant custom look by Bode.

The Grammy-winning singer arrived in a vibrant yellow gown featuring a corseted bodice, sculpted skirt and dramatic train layered in different golden hues. Topped with an intricate jewelled floral headpiece, the ensemble gave sun goddess energy from every angle.

Speaking on the carpet, SZA revealed the entire outfit was created using reworked vintage pieces sourced from eBay. She added that the design represented “the divine feminine,” pointing to details like cowrie shells, repurposed sari fabrics and the real flowers woven into her headpiece.

5. Janelle Monáe brings upcycled art to life

Singer Janelle Monáe arrived in a custom creation by Christian Siriano that pushed upcycled fashion into high-concept territory.

The standout look featured a moss-covered bodice woven with multicoloured braided wires, 3D animatronic butterflies and other recycled materials, transforming the gown into what looked like a living installation piece. Dramatic side cutouts, a sweeping mermaid skirt and a high turtleneck gave the ensemble its sharp silhouette, balancing fantasy with structure.

She kept the styling just as intentional, pairing the statement dress with delicate butterfly accents and sleek glam.