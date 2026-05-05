Megan Thee Stallion Foundation builds homes for seniors on 'Megan Day'

The Grammy-winning rapper highlights a cause close to her heart

Megan Thee Stallion chose to sit out this year’s Met Gala to focus on a cause more near and dear to her heart.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper’s Pete and Thomas Foundation, founded in 2022 in honour of her late parents, teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to repair homes for senior citizens in her hometown of Houston.

The initiative took place on Megan Thee Stallion Day, celebrated every year on May 2 since the rapper was given the keys to the city in 2022 in recognition of her philanthropic work.

The goal is to repair 30 homes across Texas, with volunteers spending the day painting, renovating and restoring houses for elderly residents.

“This is only the beginning as we continue our efforts to repair 30 homes in Texas,” the organisations said.

Among those lending a hand were members of Megan’s fanbase, known as Hotties. “Being a Habitat for Humanity volunteer and being a Hottie both demonstrate how to be there for your community and how to give back in a way that fits you,” volunteer Alivia-Rae Green said.

Megan, who founded the organization in honor of her late parents, previously shared why the mission matters so deeply to her.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of the commitment,” she said.

“It’s about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us.”