Bad Bunny's sweet Kris Jenner hug steals attention at the Met Gala 2026

Just when the internet thought celebrity exes were allergic to each other, Bad Bunny walked into the 2026 Met Gala and casually hugged Kris Jenner like it was family dinner night.

The unexpected reunion happened on the steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art during fashion’s biggest night, where the DTMF hitmaker – hidden beneath dramatic old-age makeup and a custom Zara suit – stopped to warmly greet the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

And yes, fans immediately started zooming into every frame.

Kris, dressed in a copper-and-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, appeared delighted to see him, while Kim Kardashian also joined the quick chat nearby in a bold sculpted orange look by Allen Jones.

Noticeably absent from the mini reunion? Kendall Jenner – though there does not seem to be any awkwardness between the former couple. Since ending their nine-month romance in 2023, the pair have kept things surprisingly chill by Hollywood standards.

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar back in 2023.

She added, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

Meanwhile, Kendall turned heads solo at the gala n a draped flesh-toned GapStudio by Zac Posen gown inspired by museum statues, while Kylie Jenner leaned fully into the naked-fashion trend with Schiaparelli’s illusion corset look.

Met Gala rule No. 1 this year? Your outfit was not allowed to whisper.