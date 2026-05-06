Blake Lively ‘paid' the way to Met Gala 2026? Here's the truth

Blake Lively graced the Met Gala 2026 red carpet just a few hours after she reached settlement with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni.

However, the sighting was surrounded by chatter that Taylor Swift’s estranged friend had paid for her appearance at the year’s fashion fundraiser.

As per E! News, the Age of Adaline star was actually invited by Vogue’s Anna Wintour who co-chaired the event alongside Beyonce, Venus William and Beyoncé.

She attended the event with A Simple Favor actress’ cousin William McAlpin as her plus-one.

Lively turned heads as she donned Versace ball gown with a train.

While she flaunted lavender crystals and Venetian Rococo-inspired hues on the dress’ skirt, she gave a very special touch to her outlook.

The Judith Leiber bag she was carrying included her kids’ art.

She shared in an interview with Vogue, "and we were trying to find a piece of famous iconic art to put on and make it look like it's in a frame."

"I said, 'If you're gonna do it custom, can you do my kids' art?' So my kids each painted a watercolor painting," Blake added. "Each of my four kids did this. Isn't that special? So, I have them with me."

Lively shares James (11), Inez (9), Betty (6), and Olin (3) with Reynolds.

The sighting of Ryan Reynold’s wife at the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art came as a surprise as the ,more than a year-long legal battle against the Con Man star had come to a conclusion with a settlement.

It is pertinent to note that the final development in the Lively vs Baldoni saga came just two weeks before they were set to go to trial.