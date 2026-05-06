King Charles team 'reacts’ to Harry, Meghan outrageous joint move

King Charles' team did not hold back but made their feelings clear over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'outrageous' move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dominated headlines in April with their four-day Australia trip, but it was seen as a more commercial visit than philanthropic by several royal experts.

An insider from Buckingham Palace told royal journalist Emily Andrews that the firm is in shock over the Sussexes' "pretty outrageous behaviour" and "royal-tour choreography."

The source told the expert that Harry and Meghan's move left the royal family concerned because "working royals carry out duties for public service rather than personal financial gain," per express.com.

From appearing on MasterChef Australia to a luxurious all-women retreat, Meghan faced strong backlash for cashing in on her royal title.

Harry also participated in a ticket-based mental health-promoting event.

On the other hand, some sources are claiming that the successful Australia tour could pave the way for Harry and Meghan's royal return as part-time royals.

But, King Charles and the future monarch William will not go against the royal protocol followed by the late Queen.