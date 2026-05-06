Megan Thee Stallion says fame taught her to live 'two different lives'

Megan Thee Stallion reflects how being 'on all the time' took a toll on her

Megan Thee Stallion is learning that building an empire means knowing when to step out of character.

In a new cover story with Entrepreneur published Tuesday, May 5, the Grammy-winning rapper opened up about balancing global superstardom with her personal life, admitting that separating “Megan Thee Stallion” from Megan Pete — her real name — was something she had to learn over time.

“I feel like I had to learn how to separate Megan Pete and Megan Thee Stallion,” she said.

The Houston native explained that while she always wants fans, known as Hotties, to walk away from meeting her feeling uplifted, maintaining that larger-than-life persona nonstop eventually took a toll.

“I was Megan Thee Stallion all the time. I was on all the time,” she shared, revealing that even longtime friends began treating her differently as her fame skyrocketed. That shift forced her to draw clearer boundaries between her public and personal worlds.

“I had to learn that, when I go home, I can’t take my whole day with me inside of my personal life… This is two different lives I’m living,” the WAP hitmaker reflected.