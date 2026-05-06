Billie Eilish subtley refuses the twisted idea of beauty

Billie Eilish is officially rejecting Hollywood’s obsession with freezing faces, erasing wrinkles and pretending nobody over 25 exists.

During her appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Grammy winner made it very clear she has zero interest in cosmetic surgery – and honestly, she sounds relieved about it.

“I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it,” Billie said.

Then came the line that instantly lit up social media.

“I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f--k is going on out there right now.”

Subtle? Not exactly. Memorable? Absolutely.

The Birds of a Feather crooner also reflected on growing up in public, admitting she once thought her teenage self was her “final form.”

“I never thought I would not be a teenager,” she shared, recalling how at 17 she believed, “Okay, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.”

Spoiler alert: adulthood arrived.

Billie also used the conversation to open up about living with Tourette Syndrome, explaining how exhausting it can be to suppress her tics during interviews.

“When I’m in an interview, I’m doing everything in my power to suppress all of my tics constantly,” she said. “And as soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out.”

She added, “Now imagine those intrusive thoughts, but your mouth has to say them out loud.”

Between rejecting cosmetic surgery culture and speaking candidly about Tourette’s, Billie basically did the least Hollywood thing possible: she kept it real.