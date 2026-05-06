Victoria Beckham says daughter Harper's 'really bad' acne sparked business idea

Victoria opened up about her daughter's budding business for the first time

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the real passion behind her daughter Harper's venture into the beauty industry.

The former Spice Girl, 52, who owns a £500million beauty and fashion business, revealed that the aspiring entrepreneur, 14, battled 'really bad' battle with acne, which motivated her to launch her own beauty brand.

The teen is believed to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics and is preparing to launch her debut beauty range, aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

During an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Victoria opened up about her daughter's budding business for the first time: 'She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin.

'She used to have beautiful skin, but like all young girls she was enticed by beauty brands and she was putting a lot of product on her face that was not suitable for her skin and consequently ended up going to see a dermatologist because her skin was really, really bad.'

Victoria detailed her own battles with acne and said she could relate to her daughter's struggles: 'Harper said "I want to create a brand because I know what I want and I don't want other people to have to go through what I have been through.'

Victoria said the ambitious teen even approached her with PowerPoint presentations in the early stages of getting her beauty line off the ground.

'One PowerPoint about this brand that she wanted to create because she was struggling with her skin', she said. 'And the other one was a reason as to why I should let her have a perm'.

Victoria added: 'I'm so proud of all my children, but you know Harper is very ambitious, she's very appropriate but I don't know what I expected to be honest.

'I mean, she's been sitting on my lap taking part in beauty development meetings ever since she was little.'

Back in October it was revealed that the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.