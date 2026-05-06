Chloe Madeley reacts after ex James Haskell's mother blunt take on split

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in 2022, before splitting in 2023

Chloe Madeley seemingly hit back at ex-husband James Haskell's mother, Susie Haskell, in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

The influencer, 38, split from the former rugby union player, 41, in 2023 after five years of marriage. He is now looking for love on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Susie's comments were shared during her appearance on the show, where she gave her thoughts on the couple's split and spoke about the number of 'lovely girlfriends' her son had before getting married.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Chloe shared a post which read: 'Does anyone else feel like there are just some people in life who you have to follow around with a dustpan and brush so you can sweep up all the c**p they keep dropping on the floor?

'Orrrr is that just me? Honestly if you're reading this and you can't relate you're probably a c**p dropper.'

It come just 24-hours after James said during the Celebs Go Dating premiere: 'Mum is an absolute loose cannon at the best of times. I am dreading what’s going to come out of her mouth. As long as she does not upset my ex.'

Before Susie chipped in: 'I'm not sure where he's gone wrong because prior to his marriage, I met lots of lovely girlfriends. Each of them just loved me, which is a bonus.

'I do have quite a strong opinion on why I think it went wrong. You can't have two stars because you have them competing for the floor space the whole time.'

In the past he’s been extremely popular. I’ve seen at rugby matches where elderly ladies have got very close to him.

'He needs someone who can see the softness of him, coupled with quite a brilliant intellect. He’s written seven books. Three of them are on The Times best-seller list.'

Despite his mother's remarks, James explained that it was Chloe who encouraged him to appear on the series, adding: 'She's a good friend and my co-parent.'

Chloe and James tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in 2022, before splitting in 2023.

Since the breakdown of his marriage, James has dated Big Brother star Sara McLean but the pair split just two days after going public.