Selena Gomez thanks fans as she celebrates major mental health milestone

Selena Gomez unveils Rare Beauty's Social Impact Report for 2025

Selena Gomez is taking a moment to reflect on a mission close to her heart.

On Tuesday, May 5, the pop star took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Rare Beauty’s 2025 Social Impact Report, marking another major milestone for the mental health initiative she launched alongside the beauty brand five years ago.

Sharing the news with fans, Gomez reflected on the purpose that inspired the company from the very beginning.

“Every year when we put this report together, I’m reminded of why I started @RareBeauty,” she wrote. “I’m proud to share the 2025 Rare Beauty Social Impact Report is live! It’s a reflection of what we’ve built together.”

The Only Murders in the Building star went on to thank supporters for helping turn that vision into something much bigger.

“Through our community, the Rare Impact Fund, and everyone who believes in our mission, mental health and self-acceptance will always be at the heart of everything we do. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making it possible. We couldn’t do this without each of you.”

Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020, the same year Rare Beauty debuted, with the goal of expanding access to stigma-free mental health resources for young people around the world.

Since its launch, the fund has raised nearly $20 million.

A portion of every Rare Beauty purchase — 1% of all sales — goes directly toward supporting organisations working to improve youth access to mental health services globally.