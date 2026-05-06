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Beyonce praised for kindness as fans compare her to Blake Lively

The singer's polite red carpet moment wins hearts

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Beyonce praised for kindness as fans compare her to Blake Lively
Beyonce's kind attitude towards staff during a red carpet exchange has been widely praised by fans

Beyonce's polite attitude towards staff during a red carpet exchange has been widely praised by fans.

However, the singer's kind behaviour has also been compared to that of actress Blake Lively, who was reportedly seen being harsh with members of her team during an event on Monday.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old The Shallows actress had settled her legal battle with Justin Baldoni just hours earlier and appeared to struggle with her heavy outfit and was seemingly bossing around the helpers.

In a moment also caught on camera, Beyonce thanked her assistants multiple times while heaping praise on her 'baby' Blue, 14, who was making her Met debut.

Sharing their thoughts under the lip readers video, fans praised Beyonce and said: 'Oh this is good. But she's so polite and sweet with her staff.' 

'Ah she's so cute, what a mama bear'; 'I love how she's just a mom! "Ma baby over there! Das ma baby!'; 'Ohhh my gawd she was mothering.'


'It's all about her babies now. She's a proud mother. A human like us!'; 'Aww when a mother breathes life into her daughters'; 'I love how you lowered your register like Beyonce. And I love how Beyonce was ALL about Blue'.

At the age of 14, Blue stole the show with her Balenciaga gown and her defiant refusal to remove her sunglasses.

Beyonce and Jay Z's eldest daughter posed solo and with her famous parents on The Metropolitan Museum of Art's famous carpet, teaming her bubble-hemmed white gown with a pair of shades.

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